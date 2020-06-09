ST. PAUL — Jobs for Minnesota, and LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota expressed disappointment over the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s decision announced June 3 to order a second set of contested case hearings for the Line 3 Replacement Project before issuing a Section 401 water quality certification.
The timeline for the contested case hearing will be established after an Administrative Law Judge is assigned to the case. While the MPCA previously stated its intention to meet the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Aug. 15, deadline, that date has been extended to Nov. 14, which is within the one-year anniversary of the application, as required by statute.
“While the contested case has caused a delay to the permitting process, we believe this additional step will strengthen the MPCA’s decision record,” said Vern Yu, President of Liquids Pipelines. “We have planned for various permitting scenarios with the objective of accelerating and completing construction of this important safety and maintenance driven project within six to nine months after we receive final permits.”
Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project is the most studied pipeline in Minnesota’s history. It has already undergone an extensive contested case hearing process lasting nearly five years as part of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s review and approval of the project. There have been numerous public comment opportunities both written and in-person, including 70 public meetings. The Project’s Environmental Impact Statement, Certificate of Need and Route Permit were re-approved by the Commission on February 4, 2020. In addition, Enbridge has agreed to numerous permit conditions, as a result of stakeholder input during the process, and we have committed to spend US$100 million on Tribal business and employment.
“We are dismayed by MPCA decision to conduct a contested case process for the Line 3 Replacement Project 401 certification. This decision delays the permitting process for a project that will protect the environment, which is progressively more at risk as this review process continues. We recognize that the MPCA made this decision given the recent Court of Appeals ruling on PolyMet, a ruling that is up for review in the Minnesota Supreme Court,” Jobs for Minnesotans said in a releases.
“Line 3 is the most thoroughly reviewed project in Minnesota’s history. Communities across Minnesota are waiting with urgency to put thousands of skilled tradespeople to work and for the $2.6 billion investment in the state’s energy infrastructure. This privately funded project will provide a significant economic stimulus for Greater Minnesota that is needed now more than ever,” the release continued. “We encourage our allies in business, labor and communities who believe this project is right for Minnesota to remain engaged and resilient, and we ask that the MPCA and the Office of Administrative Hearings be efficient and keep the process laser focused on the narrow issues addressed in today’s agency decision.”
The LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota union calls the decision unprecedented and warns that it will needlessly delay a project with proven environmental and economic benefits.
“Northern Minnesota’s economy struggled before COVID, and today faces a full-scale depression with mines shutting down and thousands out of work, including many of our members,” said Joel Smith, president and business manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota. “We were hopeful construction of Line 3 would begin in July and provide a lifeline for area workers. This decision is a setback that wastes more months rehashing the same tired arguments while working families struggle to hang on. The facts are on our side, but time is not.”
LIUNA is confident the project will ultimately be approved. Public Utilities Commissioners appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton and Gov. Tim Walz affirmed on three separate occasions that replacing the existing pipeline is the safest and best option for Minnesota. Tens of thousands of pages of expert testimony and evidence have proven that the project will significantly reduce the risk of spills from a badly-deteriorated existing pipeline and congested rail lines, and provide a needed economic boost to Northern Minnesota, all without increasing net carbon emissions.
