Minnesota Public Radio will feature NPR host and author Peter Sagal in a live virtual event Friday at 7 p.m. as part of MPR Connects.
The evening will focus on one of Sagal’s favorite subjects: The United States Constitution. Can it keep up with modern America? Sagal will take questions from the audience during this free public event, hosted and moderated by MPR News host Tom Crann.
This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required by visiting mpr.org/mprconnects
In 2012, Sagal traveled across the country by motorcycle with a film crew making a documentary for PBS called “Constitution USA.” Sagal was looking for answers to the question, “Does the Constitution have what it takes to keep up with modern America?” He spoke to scholars and lawyers, a Supreme Court Justice and plaintiffs in cases before the court, plus numerous others – fascinating people whose stories illuminate the issues. Somewhere along the way he learned the secret that makes our Constitution successful, why it has lasted, and why it very nearly failed.
Sagal’s talk will connect Constitutional civics to everyday life. His straightforward approach, with a dash of humor, explains what the government under the Constitution can and cannot do for and to us.
About Minnesota Public Radio
Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) operates a 46-station radio network serving nearly all of Minnesota and parts of surrounding states for more than 50 years. MPR reaches nearly 1 million listeners each week. MPR and its three regional services — MPR News, YourClassical MPR and The Current — produce programming for radio, digital and live audiences.
Programs produced by APMG’s national programming division, American Public Media, reach nearly 17 million listeners via 1,000 radio stations nationwide each week. APM is one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world, and produces award-winning podcasts spanning the best in investigative journalism, food, business and entertainment. For more information on MPR, visit minnesotapublicradio.org
