BEMIDJI — The Current and Minnesota Public Radio have announced the lineup for Sounds Like Home, a virtual performance festival featuring artists from Greater Minnesota — that is, artists who are based outside the Twin Cities metro area.
Sounds Like Home will take place Saturday and Sunday. An incredible lineup of Minnesota musicians will perform as we meet up on the internet for this virtual festival. Local area performing group Corey Medina and Brothers is one of the acts will be featured.
The free event is open to the public starting at noon each day on The Current’s YouTube channel or The Current’s Facebook page. No registration needed
April 24
• Noon, JayGee
• 12:30 p.m., The Ultrasounds
• 1 p.m., Jessica Vines
• 1:30 p.m., Guytano
• 2 p.m., Corey Medina & Brothers
April 25
• Noon, Fires of Denmark
• 12:30 p.m., Jae Havoc
• 1 p.m., The Slamming Doors
• 1:30 p.m., Good Night Gold Dust
• 2 p.m., Rich Mattson and the Northstars
Sounds Like Home is made possible in part by the State of Minnesota Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, approved by voters in 2008.
Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) operates a 46-station radio network serving nearly all of Minnesota and parts of surrounding states for more than 50 years. MPR reaches nearly 1 million listeners each week. MPR and its three regional services — MPR News, YourClassical MPR and The Current — produce programming for radio, digital and live audiences. Programs produced by APMG’s national programming division, American Public Media, reach nearly 17 million listeners via 1,000 radio stations nationwide each week. APM is one of the largest producers and distributors of public radio programming in the world, and produces award-winning podcasts spanning the best in investigative journalism, food, business and entertainment. For more information on MPR, visit minnesotapublicradio.org
