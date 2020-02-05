ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has found the revised FEIS for the proposed Line 3 Replacement Project to be adequate. Additionally, the Commission approved and re-issued the Certificate of Need and Route Permit for the Line 3 Replacement Project.
The Certificate of Need and the Route Permit were previously issued by the Commission in June 2018. On June 3, 2019, the Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned the FEIS and remanded it back to the Commission because it did not sufficiently address the potential impact of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed.
The revised FEIS for the Line 3 Replacement Project has been available to the public since Dec. 9, and a comment period concluded Jan. 16. On Jan. 31 the PUC held a listening session to receive additional in-person comments
The Commission determined Feb. 3 that the revised FEIS adequately addressed the potential impact of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed, as required by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and subsequently re-issued the Certificate of Need and Route Permit as approved in 2018 with additional conditions related to funding for the Public Safety Escrow Trust. The Commission voted 3-1 in favor of all three questions.
Jobs for Minnesotans released a statement following the decisions:
“We applaud today’s decision from the MPUC to approve the revised EIS, certificate of need and route permit for the Line 3 Replacement Project following multiple environmental reviews and numerous opportunities for public comment. This project is the most thoroughly reviewed in Minnesota history, and it is time we come together as a state to advance safe energy transportation.
“As leaders in business, labor and communities, we appreciate that this advancement in the process brings us closer to putting thousands of skilled tradespeople to work here at home in Minnesota, creating more than $2 billion in economic impact in northeastern Minnesota communities and enhancing the safety of our environment for generations to come.”
The full record can be found online on the Commission’s eDocket system. Please visit the Commission’s website at mn.gov/puc, select Search eDockets, enter the year (14) and the docket number (916) for the Certificate of Need or enter the year (15) and the docket number (137) for the Route Permit, and select Search.
A recording of the proceedings is available online, please visit the Commission’s website at mn.gov/puc, select PUC Calendar, and then select the Archived Webcasts link on the left-hand side.
