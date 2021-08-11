Work is proceeding well on the streets and water main projects in downtown Hackensack, Jim Curran of Moore Engineering reported at the Aug. 1 city council meeting.
The contractor, Utility Systems of America, has removed the old bituminous surface, plus aggregate underneath, to be re-ground and reused as the base for new asphalt. A 20-inch casing was bored under Highway 371 at Whipple to allow safe placement of a new water main. While water tower painting has not begun yet, that contractor, Tri-State Coating, is expected soon.
Birch Lake Apartments has also started a renovation project first mentioned over a year ago, Maintenance Supervisor Dana Stanko reported. At that time, the city passed a resolution of support for a grant to renovate the building’s exterior and move the tenants’ parking area away from the highway. Work on the parking area was under way the day of the council meeting.
The council’s next monthly planning session, set for Aug. 24, 5:30 p.m., at City Hall, will be a busy one. It will also serve as a public hearing to consider issuing $95,000 in General Obligation Tax Abatement Bonds to cover a gap in total financing for the street project. While the total price tag is estimated at $2.1 million, most will be funded through a USDA loan and grants, along with a DEED grant. The part not eligible for USDA funding is associated with street lighting, landscaping, curb and gutter improvements sidewalks and signage. The council also approved interim financing through USDA Rural Development of $412,000.
Andy and Brenda Bray addressed the council about the 10 mph speed limit on First Street near Mann Lake Ltd. that the council approved recently. The reduced speed was requested by a Mann Lake representative for the safety of employees and customers.
The Brays presented documents showing that, according to state regs, a city may reduce the speed limit to 25 mph but not lower. Mayor Bill Kennedy thanked the Brays for their research and promised to forward the document to City Attorney McGill to be discussed at the planning session.
Several other topics were also referred to the planning session. One was how to use $16,401.64 in American Rescue Plan funds that the city received, with the promise of the same amount in July 2022. Another was possible installation of internet service at the Community Building and in the city shop. How to use $8,735 in Small Cities Assistance that Hackensack received from the state of Minnesota also will be discussed, with the street project the top priority.
Hackensack Lions Julie Kline and Sue Larson reported back on free playground equipment offered by the Pine River Legion. The equipment has been delivered and the area at city park where it could be installed has been staked out. Very little of the park’s green space would be used; most equipment would be installed on pea rock areas, not on grass. Councilor/Park Commissioner Lee Ann Marchwick and Councilor Char Wilkes will meet with the Lions to discuss the project.
In other matters the council
Approved an extension of Rendezvous Brewing’s current liquor license to allow them to sell craft beer at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival Aug. 14, and beer by the glass at the remaining four nights of the Lakeside Concert Series in city park.
Referred to the planning session revisions to the liquor ordinance that will allow establishments’ customers to take their adult beverages to an outdoor seating area.
Appointed Bruce Reeve to fill the vacant council seat created when former Councilor Andrew Johnson moved out of town.
Designated Mayor Kennedy to meet with City Attorney McGill regarding the Tufts property.
Approved partial pay requests of $31,598.90 to Utility Systems of America; $1,551 to City Attorney Jim McGill; and an unstated amount to Moore Engineering.
Approved a letter of support for the Resilience Housing project that Hackensack is working on with the University of Minnesota.
Agreed to close Lake Avenue Aug. 3 from 4-8 p.m. for National Night Out.
Heard from Russ Torkelson of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on the church’s proposed solar panel project.
Will seek a current market analysis on three city-owned lots on Poquet Drive (Whipple Ave.) to provide information for prospective buyers.
Approved a 3 percent raise, effective Aug. 1, for all full-time city employees (Marchwick abstained).
Rescheduled the September council meeting for Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., at the community building, due to Labor Day.
