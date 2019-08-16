The Cass County Historical Society invites Cass County Museum members, Free Day Sponsors, and the public to an Appreciation Day Aug. 30, 3-5 p.m., at the Cass County Museum, 205 Minnesota Avenue, Walker to celebrate and honor museum director Renee Geving, who is retiring after 34 years of service.
Brats and sides will be served, donated by Mac’s Meats of Laporte, Super One Foods of Walker, and Nei Bottling Co. of Bemidji.
All board members and staff will be present and membership sign up will be available. Hope to see everyone there!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.