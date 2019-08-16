The Cass County Historical Society invites Cass County Museum members, Free Day Sponsors,  and the public to an Appreciation Day Aug. 30, 3-5 p.m., at the Cass County Museum, 205 Minnesota Avenue, Walker to celebrate and honor museum director Renee Geving, who is retiring after 34 years of service.

Brats and sides will be served, donated by Mac’s Meats of Laporte, Super One Foods of Walker, and Nei Bottling Co. of Bemidji.

All board members and staff will be present and membership sign up will be  available. Hope to see everyone there!

