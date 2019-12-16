The Wadena County Historical Society will hold their Holiday Tea and Open House Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.
First on the schedule will be instrumental music by professional pan flute player Mario Arroyo. His music will be followed by stories from author Jerry Mevissen and storyteller, Sonja Kosler.
The open house will conclude with Christmas music played by pianist Lisa Winter. Refreshments will feature freshly brewed tea and holiday treats.
The Wadena County Museum and Bookstore is located at 603 Jefferson Street North. For more information call (218) 631-9079 or 603wchs@arvig.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.