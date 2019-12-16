The Wadena County Historical Society will hold their Holiday Tea and Open House Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.

First on the schedule will be instrumental music by professional pan flute player Mario Arroyo. His music will be followed by stories from author Jerry Mevissen and storyteller, Sonja Kosler.

The open house will conclude with Christmas music played by pianist Lisa Winter.  Refreshments will feature freshly brewed tea and holiday treats.

The Wadena County Museum and Bookstore is located at 603 Jefferson Street North. For more information call (218) 631-9079 or 603wchs@arvig.net

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments