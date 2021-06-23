Compass Rose Brass Quintet will perform July 3 at 5 p.m. as part of the Music in the Park summer concert series.
The concert will take place at the gazebo park area at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville. This is a free two-hour concert; donations are appreciated.
The concert will include musical favorites, including music from Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, and patriotic marches by John Philip Sousa to commemorate our freedom during this holiday weekend.
The Compass Rose Brass Quintet is part of the larger Compass Rose Brass Ensemble, which was founded in 2011 to promote brass playing in a wide range of musical styles. This group are proponents of using music videos to reach brass fans who can’t otherwise attend their concerts. They currently have over 50 video recordings available on its online catalog.
The quintet includes Larry Prescott and Benjamin Alle on trumpets, Matthew Renz on horn, Zach Gingerich on trombone, and Trygve Skaar on tuba.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic lunch to enjoy. In case of rain, the concert will take place inside the church located at 1340 County Road 5, Longville.
The final concert for the summer will be Bill & Kate Isles on Sunday, August 15, 5 p.m.
Music in the Park is a community outreach activity of Salem Lutheran Church and supported by the Longville Area Community Choir. It is supported in part with grants from the Blandin Foundation, Longville Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Longville Area Foundation, and Lake Country Power.
