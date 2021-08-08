The Bill and Kate Isles Band will perform in concert Sunday for the final concert of the 2021 Music in the Park series in Longville.
The free concert will be at 5 p.m. in the gazebo park area at Salem Lutheran Church. Donation are appreciated.
Bill and Kate Isles are a nationally-touring singer/songwriter duo based in Duluth. In 1993, Bill was a rare survivor of sudden cardiac arrest. Instead of ending his life, it jump-started his creative energies, resulting in a “pre-pandemic” 150 show-per-year itinerary. He is joined by his wife, co-writer and musical collaborator, Kate. Her gentle presence, luscious vocals and intuitive harmonies have endeared her to audiences. Their artistic motto is “It’s all about the audience.” This plays out as listeners find themselves immersed in the songs, as the lyrics, carried by memorable tunes, dance through their imaginations, stirring up the dust of forgotten memories.
Joining them for their Longville performance are Derek and Sarah Mae Birkeland, multi-instrumentalist siblings and vocalists from Duluth. Sarah’s instrument of choice is the upright bass, which she has played in the band since she was only 14 years old. Derek joined the Isles band at age 16, playing mandolin and violin. As studio musicians, they have provided tracks on eight albums in the Isles’ Little Daylight Studio in Carlton County.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic lunch to enjoy. In case of rain, the concert will take place inside the church, located at 1340 County Road 5, Longville.
Music in the Park is a community outreach activity of Salem Lutheran Church and supported by the Longville Area Community Choir. It is supported in part with grants from the Blandin Foundation, Longville Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Longville Area Foundation, and Lake Country Power.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.