Welcome to Mustang Sally’s Supper Club, a new member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. Located 4 miles north of Walker on the site of the old Ranch House, Mustang Sally’s is a supper club with a casual atmosphere, great food at a fair price and friendly staff. Sit back, relax and enjoy the company at Mustang Sally’s. Pictured is Chamber Representative Roxie Parks (from left) handing owners Janie Creger and David Dudley their First Business Dollar.
