The Northwoods Arts Council of Hackensack welcomes Jeanne Cooney, author of the “Hot Dish Heaven Cozy Mystery Series” for a luncheon and presentation Sept. 16 at the Hackensack Hub.

A hotdish luncheon will be served at noon, limited to first 60 guests. Admission is $12, paid by check or cash. Call (218) 682-2562 for reservations.

After the hotdish lunch, Jeanne will give an author presentation. All three of her books, “Hot Dish Heaven,”  “A Second Helping of Murder and Recipes,” and “A Potluck of Murder and Recipes,” will be available for purchase.

Each book is a delicious culinary mystery, complete with recipes for hot dishes, bars and Jell-O salads. The books are set in a small rural community in the Red River Valley of northwestern Minnesota

