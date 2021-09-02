The Northwoods Arts Council of Hackensack welcomes Jeanne Cooney, author of the “Hot Dish Heaven Cozy Mystery Series” for a luncheon and presentation Sept. 16 at the Hackensack Hub.
A hotdish luncheon will be served at noon, limited to first 60 guests. Admission is $12, paid by check or cash. Call (218) 682-2562 for reservations.
After the hotdish lunch, Jeanne will give an author presentation. All three of her books, “Hot Dish Heaven,” “A Second Helping of Murder and Recipes,” and “A Potluck of Murder and Recipes,” will be available for purchase.
Each book is a delicious culinary mystery, complete with recipes for hot dishes, bars and Jell-O salads. The books are set in a small rural community in the Red River Valley of northwestern Minnesota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.