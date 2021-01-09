Travel throughout the state of Minnesota on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. with photographer and storyteller Doug Ohman as he explores towns and villages through his interactive virtual presentation “Name That Town” presented by Kitchigami Regional Library.
This program will focus on the history of the location with fun stories relating to the naming of towns. Test your knowledge of Minnesota trivia to see if you can “Name That Town!”
To register, sign up on our Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call your local library. We will use your email address to send you the information to connect to the event a day or two beforehand. You do not need to use a computer for this virtual program. A smartphone or tablet will also work.
This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008 which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.