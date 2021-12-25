BEMIDJI — All adoptable pets at Great River Rescue will be available for adoption at whatever price you are willing to pay Dec. 28-31.
The goal is to get all the pets in to homes for the new year. The special is made possible by the generous donations of community supporters.
Great River Rescue has taken in 319 pets this year, with 272 total adoptions. All pets are examined upon intake and given core vaccinations, dewormers, and flea/tick treatment as necessary. Pets are also microchipped to ensure they always find their way home. Finally, all pets are spayed/neutered prior to adoption. The estimated value of services provided for each pet is about $500.
“We are really excited to be able to offer this special as we close out 2021,” said Executive Director Brandon Mustful. I am so grateful to our supporters who allow us to offer this special and get these amazing pets into homes before the new year.”
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found. Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 – 5:30 PM, Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 – 4:30 PM, on Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.