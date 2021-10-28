BEMIDJI — Nameless Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Reed Olson announce the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 722 15th St NW, the former Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center.
Sanford of Bemidji donated the building to the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless for the purpose of operating a day center for people looking to get out of the elements. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded the City of Bemidji a renovation grant, of which the Nameless Coalition is a subgrantee.
The ceremony will include few short speeches, some tree planting and light refreshments to follow.
