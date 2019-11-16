The local chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 738, will hold its next meeting Nov. 20 at the Brainerd Family Restaurant (former Holiday Inn), on Sixth Street South.
The meeting will begin at noon with lunch on your own, followed by the speaker and the business meeting.
The speaker is historian John Erickson. He will be speaking on the history of Brainerd schools.
All federal employees and retirees in the counties of Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, Aitkin and Itaska are welcome.
For more information, call M.J. Reetz at (218) 828-4277.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.