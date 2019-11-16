The local chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 738, will hold its next meeting  Nov. 20 at the Brainerd Family Restaurant (former Holiday Inn), on  Sixth Street South.

The meeting will begin at noon with lunch on your own, followed by the speaker and the business meeting.

The speaker is historian John Erickson. He will be speaking on the history of Brainerd schools.

All federal employees and retirees in the counties of Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, Aitkin and Itaska are welcome.

For more information, call M.J. Reetz at (218) 828-4277.

