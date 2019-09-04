Originated by the National Council on Aging, National Falls Prevention Awareness Week begins Sept. 23, coinciding with the beginning of the fall season.
Falls are the leading cause of injury and hospitalizations in the United States for senior citizens. One in four adults, age 65 and older, will fall each year resulting in loss of independence, diminished quality of life and staggering health care costs. Have you or a loved one recently taken a fall? Or has your healthcare provider suggested you make lifestyle changes to improve your health and stay on your feet?
Here is a great way to get started. Attend the Falls Prevention Fair Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at Calvary Church in Walker. This health fair is offered by the Cass County Falls Prevention Task Force representing local volunteers, SHIP — the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Cass County’s Live Healthy initiative and the University of Minnesota Extension program.
This free event is open to the public and features individual fall risk assessments and health screenings, information on home safety as well as demonstrations and local resources for personal fitness. Exercise demonstrations will include Bone Builders, Matter of Balance, Silver Sneakers, Tai Chi, Pickleball and Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL).
Fit 4 Glory, a nonprofit advocating faith, family, food and fitness, will be represented as well as businesses and community partners dedicated to providing health care, education and personal services to our older citizens.
Have questions regarding medications? You may bring your prescription list with you to discuss with a registered pharmacist. Also there will be a “Take it to the Box” medication disposal unit available to safely dispose of your expired or discontinued medications.
A wide selection of healthcare providers, services and product vendors will be available along with door prizes and giveaways such as sand shakers for icy winter sidewalks. This year’s speaker, Michelle Kulzer, a doctor of physical therapy, will discuss the topic of Active Aging and Fall Prevention.
A serious fall is not inevitable. This fair will focus on prevention and preparedness; helping our older residents find a way to reduce fall risks for a healthier and independent future. For additional information, email Simon Whitehead at swhitehe@umn.edu
