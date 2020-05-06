To enhance visitor’s experience during these evolving times, the Chippewa and Superior National Forests have revised the April 17 campfire ban to allow for the use of gas stoves and gas grills.
In an effort to minimize the risk to first responders in the event of wildfire on National Forest System lands, the two forests will continue to restrict campfires and the usage of wood burning and charcoal devices.
The Forest Service understands and acknowledges that Tribal members may fulfill their federal 1855 treaty rights within boundaries of their treaty ceded territory and are exempt from the restrictions, but they may be subject to restrictions by applicable tribal authorities.
The Superior National Forest acknowledges that Tribal members may fulfill their federal treaty rights within boundaries of the ceded territory in the 1854 treaty and are exempt from the restrictions and are subject to restrictions by applicable tribal authorities.
When you recreate, please keep in mind to:
• Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
• Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
• Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
• Make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
• If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods
The Chippewa and Superior National Forests will continue to coordinate their COVID-19 response in alignment with federal, state, tribal, and local guidance. When visiting your public lands, it is important to be aware of current forest limitations. Everyone is urged to take precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html
For up to date information regarding forest closures or restrictions, please visit the forests’ websites at: www.fs.usda.gov/superior or www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.