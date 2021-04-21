American Legion National Commander James “Bill” Oxford recently made a stop in Walker to have breakfast with veterans and to talk about issues of importance.
The tour of Minnesota included stops in both South and North St. Paul, Osseo, Royalton, Nisswa, at Camp Ripley following breakfast in Walker, and in Park Rapids, Bagley and Detroit Lakes.
Oxford, a native of Lenior, N.C., was first elected national commander on Aug. 29, 2019, in Indianapolis at the organization’s 101st national convention.
The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans’ service organization with a membership of almost 2 million men and women. The Legion is also the most active veterans organization in striving to protect benefits earned by all veterans through honorable military service.
Post 134 Commander Josh Cairns welcomed Oxford, who was also accompanied by Frances, his wife of 54 years, and Minnesota Legion Commander Mark Dvorak. The Legion Auxiliary served breakfast to a small group who came to meet the national commander and hear his message.
Oxford, who is serving an unprecedented two-year term because COVID forced the Legion to cancel the 2020 national convention where a new commander would have been elected, talked for just over 20 minutes. His speech highlighted the return of Legion Baseball this summer; both Boys and Girls State being held this year; the 100 Miles for Hope Challenge that was started in 2020 and raises money for the Veterans and Children’s Foundation that provides financial assistance to disabled veterans, military families and young people who lost parents in service; veteran’s suicides that sit at 20 per day right now; and the Mission Blue Post Assistance program. The Mission Blue program helps posts that are in financial difficulties by giving them money to pay for mortgages, utilities and insurance.
About $5 million was set aside for this program, but so far only $325,000 has been given out to posts that qualify for the loans, which the Walker Legion does not need because of its good financial condition due to strong membership numbers.
The topic Oxford said he must stress is membership numbers and how the Legion has made it a priority.
“My theme for the year is a foundation for the future. As we think about the future, we have to talk about our organization,” Oxford explained.
The Legion’s all-time membership was about 3.3 million in 1946, and right it’s just north of 1.7 million.
“You can say that’s not going in a positive direction. When we think about the American Legion, we’ve got to make membership a No. 1 priority. We needs everybody’s help, everybody’s participation when we talk about membership,” Oxford stated.
Last year the Legion passed the Legion Act that opened membership up to 4.2 million veterans who were previously not eligible. However there was no increase in membership that Oxford had hoped for.
Oxford stressed that nearly every Legion members knows someone who is eligible, asking them to invite them to attend a meeting and to join.
“We’ve got to turn membership around. The organization we turn over [to the next generation] is going to be our legacy,” he said.
The stop in Walker was only the 11th department Oxford and his team has been to since March of last year. Restrictions were recently eased so Oxford can resume his visits.
“We originally had planned to visit 51, 52 or 53 of all our 55 departments, but we’re not going to be able to do that because of COVID. When you think about what we’ve all seen as we face the sacrifices, the separation, isolation, losses, the things that have happened because of COVID. We can look across the country, there have been Legion Posts lose their post homes,” Oxford said. “Last year we had to cancel so many things, but the Legion continues to do what we do. There have been success stories in departments across the country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.