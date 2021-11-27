CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center (NLC) has acquired approximately 6 acres of land with over 2,500 feet of shoreline in Fifty Lakes to protect critical loon nesting habitat.
With this purchase, relatively undisturbed aquatic and riparian habitat that supports nesting loons and a whole host of other wildlife will be protected. The land itself is home to many species of native trees and wildflowers, all essential to a healthy ecosystem.
Funding for this project was provided from the Outdoor Heritage Fund to restore, protect and enhance Minnesota’s wetlands, prairies, forests and habitat for fish, game and wildlife.
The National Loon Center’s vision is to be a leader in loon preservation and freshwater conservation. This land purchase is one large “loon dive” toward this goal.
The pristine lakes that are protected in part by the acquired land are among the most significant loon nesting areas in the region, with at least seven pairs of loons occupying the lakes. Two of those pairs nest in the bays directly along the NLC’s new land purchase. These numbers are made more impressive by the fact that lakes between 13-125 acres in size can only accommodate one loon pair.
Loons are very territorial and pairs must find a territory either by evicting another loon pair or finding a new area on a vacant lake. A young loon can spend more than two years searching for a territory. These territories are where the loons will raise their young and are usually in shallow, open water with plenty of small fish.
It is this type of education about the behavior of loons that the National Loon Center will provide via its world-class facility, slated to open to the public in the spring of 2024. The facility will be an interactive and family-friendly educational destination that transforms visitors into champions for loons and freshwater everywhere. With the addition of this land comes the opportunity for more expansive education and conservation initiatives.
To stay informed on the National Loon Center’s progress please visit www.nationallooncenter.org. To learn more about the Outdoor Heritage Fund, please visit www.legacy.mn.gov/outdoor-heritage-fund
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.