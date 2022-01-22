The National Loon Center announces the launch of the Loon Platoon, a partnership with Snarky Loon Brewing Company that includes a limited-release Loon Platoon Lager.
NLC staff helped brew the lager that will be introduced at the Loon Platoon Launch Party at the Snarky Loon Brewery, owned by Joe and Melissa Klatt in Jenkins Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. The beer is a dark German lager that reminds us of the dark feather colors of the Common Loon and the deep depths of the lakes where loons dive to find food.
The launch party will include live music by From the Heart from 6 to 8 p.m., loon trivia, and a wide assortment of silent auction items. Proceeds from the sales of the Loon Platoon Lager and auction items will be donated to the National Loon Center.
“We’re huge fans of the Snarky Loon,” said National Loon Center Executive Director Jon Mobeck. “Joe and Melissa [Klatt] have built a warm and inviting place for people to gather, and they clearly believe in giving back to the community. It’s an honor to partner with them while celebrating lake life and loons.”
“Melissa and I were extremely excited to be approached by Jon and his staff from the National Loon Center,” said Joe Klatt. “The name of the brewery evolved from the familiar calls of the loon heard across the lake country. It’s distinctive calls are synonymous with our lakes and we wanted a brewery that related to the area and had that up north cabin feel. Now being able to take a step further where we can work closely with an organization so dedicated to such a majestic bird is a thrill for us.”
Snarky Loon Brewing Company is a veteran-owned brewery that opened in March 2021. Snarky Loon is a brewery for locals to call their own and a traveler’s destination for those heading to the cabins or lakes. It’s a place where neighbors and vacationers can develop new friendships in an ambiance promoting spending time together outdoors. To learn more, visit www.snarkyloonbrewing.com
The National Loon Center aims to restore and protect loon breeding habitats, enhance responsible recreation, and serve as a national leader in advancing loon and freshwater research. The NLC’s world-class facility is slated to open to the public in 2024 and will be an interactive and family-friendly educational destination. To support the National Loon Center’s mission, visit www.nationallooncenter.org
