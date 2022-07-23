CROSSLAKE — In the peak of summer, the National Loon Center is launching the Loons & Lakes StewardShip program, a one-of-a-kind opportunity for environmental education on one of the Brainerd Lakes Area popular recreational lakes.
The program is open to all ages and features a two hour boat tour aboard a 31-foot tri-toon boat, the StewardShip, on Cross Lake.
The engaging and informative tours are led by National Loon Center staff and Minnesota Master Naturalists. Participants will have the opportunity for respectful (and exhilarating) observation of common loons. This time of year, loon families are on the water raising their young chicks. Attendees will also learn actions they can take to conserve loons and freshwater ecosystems. Hands-on activities include water quality testing and contributing to the National Loon Center’s critical loon research via documentation and observation of loons on Cross Lake.
“We are so pleased to offer this fun, educational opportunity to people across the state and nation,” said Executive Director Jon Mobeck. “While we are delighted to equip today’s and tomorrow’s conservation leaders, we are also grateful and privileged to be able to offer this amenity to the public at no charge, ensuring that no one is denied access to this unique opportunity.”
The free public tours begin July 21.Through September, excursions aboard the StewardShip will run Thursday through Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. The boat leaves from the newly installed public docks at the Cross Lake Recreation Area. The floating docks were completed in 2022 as part of the National Loon Center’s outdoor site enhancements to the future location of the proposed facility, with funding provided via a grant from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
To reserve your seat aboard the StewardShip, register online at www.nationallooncenter.org. Excursions for private groups can also be reserved by contacting info@nationallooncenter.org. The StewardShip accommodates 15 passengers per trip and is ADA accessible. Please contact the National Loon Center with specific accommodations prior to departure.
The Loons and Lakes StewardShip program is a community-driven project. The tri-toon boat was acquired in 2021 with help from a $40,000 grant from the Crosslake Ideal Lions Club. A $4,000 grant from the Land & Waters Preservation Trust enabled the NLC to purchase water testing sample kits, binoculars, and mooring and safety equipment including life jackets for all ages. The NLC was recently awarded with an additional $5,000 grant from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund to purchase additional educational materials and support operational costs. The Outdoor Fund invests in conservation programs that promote wildlife and habitat conservation and connect new audiences to the outdoors.
The National Loon Center aims to restore and protect loon breeding habitats, enhance responsible recreation, and serve as a national leader in advancing loon and freshwater research. The NLC’s world-class facility is slated to open to the public in 2024 and will be an interactive and family-friendly educational destination. To support the National Loon Center’s mission, visit www.nationallooncenter.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.