CROSSLAKE — The hoot, the tremolo, the yodel and the wail. These are four of the most well-known calls of the common loon that we hear on our northern lakes in the summer.

The National Loon Center is calling all loon lovers to try their hand at imitating these vocalizations. The third annual Loon Calling Contest will be held during Crosslake Days Saturday at 3 p.m. at the gazebo of the scenic Crosslake Town Square. The contest is a celebration of the wildlife and sounds iconic to the northwoods.

