CROSSLAKE — The hoot, the tremolo, the yodel and the wail. These are four of the most well-known calls of the common loon that we hear on our northern lakes in the summer.
The National Loon Center is calling all loon lovers to try their hand at imitating these vocalizations. The third annual Loon Calling Contest will be held during Crosslake Days Saturday at 3 p.m. at the gazebo of the scenic Crosslake Town Square. The contest is a celebration of the wildlife and sounds iconic to the northwoods.
There will be two age groups for the contest: Adult/Teenager (13+) and Youth (12 and under). To register for the contest, stop into the National Loon Center’s informational center on the Crosslake Town Square, The Nest, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. the day of the event. Haven’t perfected the call yet?
Spectators are welcome to join the fun and watch the contest. The Crosslake Town Square will already be an exciting place to be as the Family Fun Zone takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Judges will include National Loon Center staff and prizes will be awarded to the winners of the two age groups.
The annual Crosslake Days Fall Festival is a weekend of family fun filled with a range of activities Thursday through Saturday. The Loon Calling Contest is not the only loony event the National Loon Center has planned. At 6 p.m. Thursday, the NLC and the Whitefish Area Property Owner’s Association (WAPOA) will host another round of the popular Loons and Lakes Trivia at 14 Lakes Craft Brewing Company. New questions will feature Crosslake fun facts and trivia goers will also have the chance to participate in a lead tackle exchange.
Bring in old lead tackle and receive a sample pack of loon-safe, lead-free tackle from Get the Lead Out MN.
This will also be the first year the NLC participates in the Chili Cook Off, vying for the Golden Ladle. Chili sampling begins at noon Saturday and will go until 3 p.m. or until the chili runs out.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.