The National Loon Center Foundation has achieved another milestone in its progress to bring to life the National Loon Center in Crosslake.
Effective Jan. 4, the Center will welcome Jon Mobeck as its first executive director.
Mobeck, a graduate of Bethel University in St. Paul, was born and raised in Minnesota but spent the past two decades advancing both conservation and commerce in Rocky Mountain resort communities. Most recently, Mobeck served as executive director of the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation in Jackson, Wyo., from 2016-2020. Prior to that role, he acted as Executive Director of The Murie Center in Grand Teton National Park and earlier served Jackson Hole and Park City, Utah, in communications roles for the Chambers of Commerce in those two renowned resort communities.
“Jon has all the characteristics we were looking for in this position: experienced leader, inspirational fundraiser and the entrepreneurial spirit! His key leadership objectives will be to build a diverse team of donors and funders to raise $6 million by the summer of 2022,” said Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber President and NLC Board member Matt Killian.
Leah Heggerston, NLCF Vice president added, “Jon understands the need for the environmental protection of our Minnesota state bird, the common loon, and the stewardship of our freshwater and watersheds across the land of 10,000 lakes. Donors and volunteers continue to be the backbone of our success to bring the National Loon Center to life, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet our executive director.”
Until the Center is built, the Brainerd Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce will employ the new Executive Director through a contract with the National Loon Center Foundation. The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation was hired by the Foundation to manage the critical hiring process.
Mobeck is excited to inspire public support and looks forward to building wide-ranging partnerships.
“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to join a community of visionary leaders in this exciting initiative,” he said. “Please consider the National Loon Center in your year-end giving. A tax-deductible gift in any amount is greatly appreciated!”
Go to www.nationallooncenter.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.