HEADLINE
National Night Out in Hackensack is Aug. 6
Hackensack will host National Night Out Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hackensack Community Building.
There will be free hot dogs, chips and soda, face painting, free vision screening for children ages 6 months to 6 years and lots of other fun activities for the entire family.
The event is sponsored by the Hackensack Lions Club, Hackensack Fire and Rescue and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. On the first Tuesday in August, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much, much more.
This event has been held annually since 1984. National Night Out began simply with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has grown to include more than 38 million residents in 20,000 communities across the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.