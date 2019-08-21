Native American blues artist Corey Medina and Brothers make second appearance at EF 27
staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com

Since their first appearance at Ethnic Fest 2018, Corey Medina and Brothers have been busy performing across the state of Minnesota.

They will return Sept. 7 for Ethnic Fest 27, performing on Stage 4 at Thrifty White/Piggy BBQ  from 12:30-2 p.m.

Medina is a Native American blues artist  originally from Shiprock, N.M., on the Navajo Tribal nation where he was born and raised.

After moving to Northern Minnesota in 2012 he collaborated with Incepticons Entertainment and  released his debut album “Old Dog Crying” in May 2015, produced by Garlic Brown Beats. Corey now plays, writes and produces with the Incepticons team full time and also travels with his band known as “The Brothers,” hence Corey Medina and Brothers.

Corey refers to the Brothers as a representation of the relationship he likes to keep with his fellow band mates. Currently the Brothers band consist of Eric Sundeen of Bemidji, on drums and Gary Broste also from Bemidji, on upright bass. They set out to spread light to dark, and hope to the hopeless with their raw, soulful, intimate music and stage presence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments