Truckloads of pipe will soon be arriving, and as soon as the snow melts and the frost is out of the ground, the people of Walker will begin to see an influx of construction workers in the local restaurants and other businesses in town.
These workers will be in town to construct the new Paul Bunyan Natural Gas distribution system that will serve the city of Walker and continue southeast to serve Northern Lights Casino.
Paul Bunyan Natural Gas, LLC, will own the system and will provide the residents and businesses within the city the opportunity to hook up to the line that will bring a supply of natural gas to the area. Though the project will be concentrated in Walker and at Northern Lights Casino this summer, the system has been designed to provide expanded services to residential areas along the mainline, but outside of the city of Walker in the future.
The newly formed Paul Bunyan Natural Gas, LLC, is a joint venture between two companies — Northern Star Cooperative Services, Inc. and Northwest Gas. Northern Star Cooperative has a long history in Walker and the surrounding area with their propane fuel services, while the Northwest Gas group of companies operates natural gas systems in several small communities within the state of Minnesota, including Cass Lake.
Customer informational meetings, where residents and businesses can ask questions about the project and sign up for service, are being planned for mid to late April. Additionally, a plumbing and heating contractor meeting is being planned for mid-April. Watch for additional information in The Pilot-Independent and Co-Pilot, go to Facebook @PaulBunyanNaturalGas or on Twitter @PBNaturalGas
