The excitement is building as preparations continue for the second Holiday Boutique — a two-day shopping experience hosted by the Walker Area Food Shelf Oct. 11 and 12
This fun event will be held at 8381 Lake Land Trail NW, just 1.5 miles north of Walker, adjacent to the Boulders Restaurant, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Shoppers can expect a large assortment of Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, stockings, glassware, and candles. General winter decor is also sprinkled through the building and will be available for purchase. Thanksgiving and autumn decor fill another room that will include glassware, wreaths, florals and pumpkins.
Whether shopping for some great holiday bargains or finding the perfect gift, there is certainly something for everyone this year at the boutique.
Supporters of the food shelf are welcome to donate holiday items or volunteer a few hours any Monday, Wednesday or Thursday at the fundraiser site from 9 a.m. to noon until Oct. 10. Clean, quality donations are being accepted and walk-in volunteers are always welcome to join in.
Food, beverages and specialty gift items are also being planned for this sale, so follow the food shelf at Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf. Upcoming information, photos and updates will be posted as the Holiday Boutique takes shape.
