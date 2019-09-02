The Northwoods Quilters have generously donated their 2019 community project to the Walker Area Food Shelf.
This handcrafted quilt is a stunning “Northwest Passage” pattern and measures 82 by 96 inches.
“We were delighted to receive this wonderful gift and excited to show it off,” commented Randy Matsen, chairman of the Walker Food Shelf Board of Directors. “We began our raffle immediately and the lucky winner will be notified Oct. 12.”
Raffle tickets are $5 sold at the Walker Community Crafters and Farmers Market every Thursday through Sept. 19, at Ethnic Fest in downtown Walker Saturday, at the 2019 Walker Food Shelf Holiday Boutique Oct. 11 and 12, and fromBoard members. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (218) 760-9450.
The Northwoods Quilters consists of seven to 12 talented quilters from the Walker, Longville, Nevis and Hackensack areas. A community project is chosen every year to benefit a worthy cause, and the members donate their time and creativity to support their neighbors. The quilters meet at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker the fourth Monday of the month at 9 a.m. New members are always welcome.
