Not everything can be recycled even if it’s made up of recyclable materials.
Styrofoam: It’s made of polystyrene and it IS NOT biodegradable. Best solution is to avoid it.
Bubblewrap: It’s a thin film that gets tangled in recycling machines.
Power cord cables: Take them to an e-waste facility.
Aerosol cans: Because of the pressurized air inside them, they are hard to recycle.
Plastic or styrofoam food containers from restaurants: Neither are biodegradable. Throw in garbage or bring your own reusable containers. Best of all—avoid them.
Plastic bags: The bags take hundreds of years to decompose as the plastic isn’t biodegradable. They are the primary source of marine debris.
Mirrors: Because of the coating used on the glass to make it reflective, they can not be recycled. Instead, donate it.
Plastic hangers: They are problematic when sorting. Instead, take them to a thrift store.
Medical needles: Take them to a hazardous waste site.
Paper towels: They’ve probably already been recycled and their fibers are too short to go through the process again. And then they often have food or other residue on them.
Pizza boxes: The box can’t be recycled if it has food in it.
Old clothing, towels or bedding: Take to your local thrift store or shelter if they are in good condition. Or cut them up and use them as rags for cleaning.
Plastic toys: Since they are made of a variety of plastics, it is hard to recycle them.
Dishes: Most recycling programs will not accept them and they can contaminate an entire batch of recycled glass.
Scrap wood: Treated wood with any kind of finish on it can’t be recycled as the chemicals in the wood treatments make it unsafe to burn for heat or energy.
Learn more about recycling! Go online to Cass County Solid Waste and Recycling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.