Neverwinter Clothing Plus Gifts has joined the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. With Neverwinter Clothing, owner Sara Boyum brings her own unique line of merchandise to the Leech Lake area. After her Neverwinter Boutique took off in Battle Lake after opening in 2019, Sara and her husband sold their two restaurants so she could focus on the Neverwinter brand. She is excited that Walker is the home of her second store. Sara is pictured holding her First Business Dollar presented by the Chamber. Neverwinter Clothing is at the southwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Fifth Street.
Neverwinter Clothing is new Chamber member
