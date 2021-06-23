With Neverwinter Clothing Plus Gifts, owner Sara Boyum brings her own unique line of merchandise to the Leech Lake area.
Neverwinter Co., at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Fifth Street, has merchandise that appeals to men, women and children of all ages: casual and boutique clothing; swimwear; gifts; books; toys; and, of course, the Neverwinter line of branded casual apparel.
“There is a little something for everyone,” she summarizes.
Sara describes herself as a “self-taught graphic design lover.” In 2007 she and her husband Nate opened the first of two restaurants in Battle Lake, where they lived.
She also started a boutique in part of that building but was never able to get the quality and designs she was looking for. So she ended up designing and screen printing the clothing she sold there.
Sara soon realized there was a larger need for what she was doing and she started producing apparel for others to sell.
That led to Neverwinter Clothing Co. Sara now wholesales items to about 100 stores throughout the Midwest.
“I buy blank apparel and [then] screen print tee shirts, sweatshirts, etc. with my own designs,” she describes. “All the Minnesota, Walker, lake and casual printed apparel in my two shops (Battle Lake and Walker) is designed and printed by me.”
Once the Neverwinter shop in Battle Lake opened in 2019, the couple sold both restaurants so Sara could focus on the clothing business and her husband could pursue farming.
The couple had been coming to Walker for about 16 years on day trips and for weekend getaways.
“We have always loved the location and the people, and we decided this would be the perfect [spot] for another store. There are so many wonderful shops in Walker, and we just wanted to add something a little different to the shopping experience.”
The building they chose was formerly home to Cabin Up North, at the southwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Fifth Street. “We did an entire remodel; we gutted the building, revealing the original ceiling and floors!”
Neverwinter in Walker will be open seasonally: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (late hours in July only) and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information visit the website at Neverwinterclothingco.com or the Facebook and Instagram pages: neverwinterclothinggifts. Or call Neverwinter Clothing Plus at (218) 547-8788.
