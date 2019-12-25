Itasca-Mantrap has named Nevis Community Education School Age Care the winner of the 2019 Touchstone Energy Community Award.
In appreciation of its community service, the organization received an engraved plaque and a $500 check that will be used for its community cause.
Nevis Community Education formed a school age care program that provides care to children before school, after school, and in the summer. This program offers a safe area for school age children to play and learn after school, while providing a leadership experience for the high school students who work with the younger children as their after school jobs.
There are about 30 children participating in this program in addition to the handful of high school staff that supervise. School Age Care has been an asset to the district for over a decade.
“The healthy environment of the School Age Care program leads to children making stronger, positive choices as they age. This leads to positive, contributing adults in the community,” said Katie Rittgers when asked about the lasting impact of the organization.
Itasca-Mantrap sought candidates during the month of October for the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community.
The Nevis Community Education School Age Care award application will be submitted for consideration in the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award. The statewide award recipient will be selected from award winners around Minnesota. The winning organization will receive $1,000 to go toward its community cause. The Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award will be presented to the award recipient in March during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association annual meeting in St. Paul.
The Touchstone Energy Community Award highlights the Cooperative Principle-Concern for Community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.