Muskie Days Festival in Nevis is geared for families and offers a wide variety of activities.

Nevis is the home of a giant muskie statue. The annual town celebration that began in 1948, has evolved from the carnival in past years to a vibrant, independent music festival in recent years, and continues to evolve as more residents get involved.

Held Friday and Saturday, the event includes a kids fishing tournament, games, face painting, casting contest, money pit, crafters and flea market vendors, horseshoe tournament, fish fry, kiddie parade, a grand parade, inflatable bouncy houses and live music both days.

For detailed information visit the chamber website. www.nevischamber.com

