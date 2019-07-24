Muskie Days Festival in Nevis is geared for families and offers a wide variety of activities.
Nevis is the home of a giant muskie statue. The annual town celebration that began in 1948, has evolved from the carnival in past years to a vibrant, independent music festival in recent years, and continues to evolve as more residents get involved.
Held Friday and Saturday, the event includes a kids fishing tournament, games, face painting, casting contest, money pit, crafters and flea market vendors, horseshoe tournament, fish fry, kiddie parade, a grand parade, inflatable bouncy houses and live music both days.
For detailed information visit the chamber website. www.nevischamber.com
