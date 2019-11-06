Three Nevis runners represented the school’s cross-country program at the State A Class meet Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College. Jade Rypkema won the individual girls’s Section 8A championship at Bagley with a time of 18.54.9 In the boys’ division, Jack McNamee placed 13th with a time of 17.39.4 and Evan Pohl finished 14th in 17:41.1 Both boys also made the cut for state. (Northwoods Press)
Board discusses hot lunch
The Nevis School Board discussed the school’s hot lunch program and what to do for students who have no funds left in their accounts. When a student’s fund has a deficit of $20 or more, he or she receives a peanut butter sandwich instead of a hot meal.
Board member Justin Isaacson felt the policy was discriminatory and demeaning. Superintendent Gregg Parks said the school makes parents aware of different options and will help them sign up for free or reduced lunches if eligible. Parks added that the peanut butter option is not used very often, if at all.
Several local churches have donated money to a fund that can be used at the superintendent’s discretion. The board also agreed on several ways to handle the problem better. (Northwoods Press)
Tobacco buying age raised?
Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang would like his city to be the first in Crow Wing County to raise the tobacco buying age to 21. “I don’t want to kick this can down the road any farther,” he said. “... I want to make it happen this year yet.”
Across Minnesota more than 50 cities have already raised the age to 21 and state legislators are considering raising the age as well. The move is largely related to the growing use of e-cigarettes in school and the number of vaping related illnesses. (Echo Journal)
Muskie Park project needs $$
Muskie Park Playground Project along the Heartland Trail in Nevis needs help to meet its first fundraising goal. To continue the project, $12,500 needs to be raised by the end of November to take advantage of $50,000 in matching funds from Hubbard County.
Checks can be made out to Nevis Lions Club and mailed to the lions at PO Box 74, Nevis, MN, 56467, or to the City of Nevis, PO Box 108, Nevis, MN, 56467 (Northwoods Press)
