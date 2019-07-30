The “Up North at the Lake” quilt Terry Schroeder won.
Photo submitted

Terry Schroeder of Nevis was this year’s winner of a full-size “Up North at the Lake” quilt.

The quilt was created by quilters from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and surrounding churches in Hackensack. The raffle drawing was held July 17 at the conclusion of the church’s annual Country Fair.

