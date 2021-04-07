The Nevis School Board approved a resolution March 22 directing the administration to make recommendations, if necessary, to reduce or discontinue programs and staff  positions for the 2021-22 school year. Student enrollment will be the main factor in whether the district must take those actions.

“Whenever we’re facing a time of uncertainty, it’s a good practice to have the ability to make changes, if necessary,” Superintendent Gregg Parks said. “...Right now the future is fairly uncertain because the student count is lower.”  The worst case scenario is a $200,000-$250,000 loss in state aid, based on the formula and if enrollment stays as it is. (Park Rapids Enterprise)

