AKELEY — A young Nevis woman died Friday night when the car she was a passenger in collided with a farm tractor pulling a haybine.

According to the State Patrol, three teenagers were in a 1989 Chevrolet Caprice that crested a hill about 11:20 p.m. on 190th Street at S. 335th Avenue south of Akeley. The car collided with a westbound tractor and went into a ditch and rolled over.

Anneka Davis, 18, of Nevis, was killed. A second passenger, James Geschwill, 19, of Akeley, was taken to a Fargo hospital with noncritical injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy whose name has not been released, was not injured.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, but Davis and Geschwill were not, the patrol said.

The tractor driver, Mark L. Gunkel, 55, of Akeley, was not hurt.

