AKELEY — A young Nevis woman died Friday night when the car she was a passenger in collided with a farm tractor pulling a haybine.
According to the State Patrol, three teenagers were in a 1989 Chevrolet Caprice that crested a hill about 11:20 p.m. on 190th Street at S. 335th Avenue south of Akeley. The car collided with a westbound tractor and went into a ditch and rolled over.
Anneka Davis, 18, of Nevis, was killed. A second passenger, James Geschwill, 19, of Akeley, was taken to a Fargo hospital with noncritical injuries.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy whose name has not been released, was not injured.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, but Davis and Geschwill were not, the patrol said.
The tractor driver, Mark L. Gunkel, 55, of Akeley, was not hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.