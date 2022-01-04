The Akeley Women’s Shelter executive director Allison Forte (left) receives a $300 donation from the Nevis Women’s Club Community Outreach Co-chair Jan Phillips.
Photo submitted

The Akeley Women’s Shelter executive director Allison Forte (left) receives a $300 donation from the Nevis Women’s Club Community Outreach Co-chair Jan Phillips. For over a year, the Nevis Women’s Club has been instrumental in supporting the women’s shelter through volunteer hours and donations.

