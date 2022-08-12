The Nevis Women’s Club is the newest member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. The founding members of the women’s club, established in 1909, focused their early efforts on the beautification of Nevis and continue their early efforts to protect the environment and conserve natural habitats through their Nevis Pollinator Garden and the Heartland Trail Pollinator Highway — the first project of its type along a trail in Minnesota. Other recent activities have included establishing two scholarships at Nevis High School, working with the Akeley Women’s Shelter and the local League of Women Voters to present a program on the history of Women’s Suffragette. They also sponsor the Fall Y’all Craft Fair at Red River Event Center in Akeley on Oct. 1. Their most exciting project is the upcoming “Empowering Women to Lead” conference Sept. 16 at Northern Lights Casino in Walker. The conference is designed to provide support and encouragement for women to grow and achieve success throughout their personal and career journeys and features a full day of speakers, information and inspiration.The Nevis Women’s Club is a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), one of the largest philanthropic women’s clubs in the country. There are currently 25 active members, all of whom enjoy volunteering for their community. For more information regarding the activities of the Nevis Women’s Club, contact co-presidents Kathy Carney at (218) 252-6645 or Jody Pribyl at (763) 331-2043. Pictured with their First Business Dollar are Nevis Women’s Club members Carney, Theresa Anderson, Pribyl and Kay James.
