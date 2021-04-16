Construction of the new $3.3 million MnDOT Walker Truck Station is nearly finished; all that remains is outside landscaping and touch-up painting.
Construction, which started May 4, consisted of the reconstruction of the existing facility located on Sautbine Road just off Highway 371.
Mark Nicholson, project manager for MnDOT Building services, said the existing 60-year-old truck station building was undersized, lacked energy efficiency and did not comply with current code requirements.
“The new facility is designed to accommodate MnDOT’s larger snow and ice removal equipment, increase material storage capacities, improve the working environment for MnDOT’s employees and allow for improved operational functionality of both the site and the buildings,” Nicholson said.
The contractor was Nor-Son Construction out of Baxter.
The scope of work included the following:
• 9,500 square foot truck station building to house equipment, MnDOT staff, and provide office space for the Minnesota State Patrol
• New salt shelter for storage of de-icing materials
• New brine building for the manufacturing of de-icing liquids
• Renovation of the existing unheated storage building
• New site utilities
• Increased site security
