Auxiliary officers are (from left) Shirley Frederick, past state Auxiliary president and installing officer; Judy Deibel, president; Judy Johnston, (front) executive committee; Kathy Bruno, first vice president; Mel Taylor, treasurer; Patti Schmiesing, second vice president; Lynne Gagnon, executive committee; Sue Wolf, historian; Barb Frederick, sergeant-at-arms; Sue Kostka, chaplain; and Beverly Sauer, Hackensack Post 202, assistant installing officer. Not pictured was Lori Bartholomay, secretary.
Photo submitted

The Backus American Auxiliary installed their new officers for 2019-2020 during a ceremony and post dinner June 24. Auxiliary officers are (from left) Shirley Frederick, past state Auxiliary president and installing officer; Judy Deibel, president; Judy Johnston, (front) executive committee; Kathy  Bruno, first vice president; Mel Taylor, treasurer; Patti Schmiesing, second vice president; Lynne Gagnon, executive committee; Sue Wolf, historian; Barb Frederick, sergeant-at-arms; Sue Kostka, chaplain; and Beverly Sauer, Hackensack Post 202, assistant installing officer. Not pictured was Lori Bartholomay, secretary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments