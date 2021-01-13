Cass County Commissioners met Jan. 5 at the Land Department building in Backus where the newly elected District 5 County Commissioner Rick Haaland took his oath of office to kick off the first meeting of the new year.
Other meeting topics included business rules governing public meetings, committee appointments and COVID-19 relief grant funding.
After hearing discussion regarding COVID-19 infection rates and the continuity of operations, commissioners voted to continue social distancing policies regarding county services until March 2, while courts and certain services remain through appointment.
Commissioner appointments is as follows:
Haaland, Environment and Natural Resources; Bob Kangas, General Government; Jeff Peterson, Health and Human Services; Neal Gaalswyk, Public Safety and Scott Bruns, Transportation and Infrastructure. A full list of appointments can be obtained at the Cass County website.
Commissioners also approved The Pilot-Independent’s low bid in eight of nine categories for 2021 as the paper of record: county financial statement, delinquent real estate tax list, notice of expiration of redemption, summary of proceedings of the County Board, legal notices, and classified section, legal notices-additional publications, and online services.
The Press-Citizen of Longville was awarded second publication of the financial statement.
Administrator Josh Stevenson provided a Cass County COVID-19 Relief Grant application for Board consideration. Stevenson reported that Cass received $572,888 from the state after submitting a County Relief Grants Certification form to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in late December that was subsequently approved.
Applications for county businesses can be found on the County website.
In other business the Board:
Heard a report regarding the county newsletter and topics to be covered in the annual mailing.
Approved a report scheduling board meetings in early 2021 at the Land Department building while summer meetings will be, typically scheduled for township halls and city halls Throughout the county. All meetings are subject to change to accomodate new social distancing policies.
Approved business rules governing the conduct of public meetings with no change.
