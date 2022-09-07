Happy Dancing Turtle is hosting a new discussion group whose purpose will be to explore challenging topics by reading, watching, or listening to content and then coming together for a lively discussion.
Participants will be provided book and video titles as well as links to podcast episodes related to each month’s topic.
“There is so much information out there and in a variety of formats. We want to offer choices so people may pick at least one of the resources, based on what’s easiest for them to take in,” said Jenny Hill, HDT staffer who will facilitate the Pine River group.
The topic for October is over-consumption and consumerism. “Change Exchange is the name of the group,” said Nora Woodworth, HDT program specialist & facilitator for the group in the Driftless region. “We chose big topics that bring up multi-faceted issues. We hope to have real down-to-earth discussions about how these issues affect our lives and what steps we, as individuals or a community, might take to address these issues.”
The group will meet on the second Tuesday of the month, beginning Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For those in the Driftless location, the meeting place is Bluff Country Co-op, 121 W. 2nd St, Winona. For those in the Northern Lakes (Pine River) location, the meeting place is Old Main on the Happy Dancing Turtle campus, 2331 Dancing Wind Rd SW. The groups in each geographic location will come together via Zoom for the last 30 minutes of the meeting to share ideas.
With headquarters in Pine River, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
