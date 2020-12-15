CASS LAKE — Beginning Jan. 17, the Chippewa National Forest will have a new forest supervisor and deputy forest supervisor.
Eastern Regional Forester Gina Owens recently announced the selection of Michael Stansberry as the new Chippewa National Forest Supervisor and Jenn Youngblood as the new Chippewa Deputy Forest Supervisor. Stansberry is taking over the position left vacant in July 2020, when Darla Lenz relocated to the Ottawa National Forest after serving nine years as forest supervisor. The deputy forest supervisor position is a new position on the Forest.
Stansberry is currently a district ranger on the Lincoln District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. He recently served as acting forest supervisor on the Rio Grande National Forest. Stansberry brings 25 years’ experience in service to the public with 20 of those in federal service.
Starting as a police officer in Missouri and learning the importance of community, he then joined the National Park Service (NPS) for visitor and resource protection in Nebraska, Michigan and California. His last position for NPS was serving as deputy chief ranger in Yosemite National Park. While working for NPS he had an admiration for the Forest Service and its mission. When the opportunity to serve as a district ranger in Montana arose, he made the move to the Forest Service, spending almost six years there implementing the greatest good for the greatest number. Throughout his career he has specialized in building relationships with Tribal Nations strongly influenced by his upbringing in eastern Nebraska.
“I am excited for the opportunity to come back to the Midwest and work with the people that make this region so great. I’m looking forward to collaborating with our State and local governments, Tribes and Federal agencies, diverse stakeholders, partners and volunteers to achieve desired results across the landscape,” said Stansberry “I am also looking forward to living in Minnesota, such a unique and beautiful part of the country. The timing of my January arrival couldn’t be better, with lakes solidly frozen and the opportunity to enjoy one my favorite pastimes of ice fishing.”
Youngblood is currently a special assistant to the regional forester for Tribal Relations in the Eastern Region, serving tribes, forest leadership and supporting the regional field team. Youngblood brings a solid foundation in tribal relations to the Forest, along with recent experience as acting deputy forest supervisor on the Mark Twain National Forest and acting district ranger on the Hiawatha National Forest. She brings more than 30 years of experience developing and managing programs from health care to the environment and has worked for many years specifically with indigenous environmental programs worldwide.
“As a public servant and steward of the land and taxpayer dollars, I look forward to working with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, timber industry and the citizens of Minnesota who utilize and enjoy the Chippewa National Forest and its resources,” Youngblood stated.” I look forward to leading with Michael and doing my very best to serve the public and the employees.”
