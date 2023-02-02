BAXTER — New Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations in central Minnesota are active at seven different locations and highway camera views are now available at 511mn.org, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The new RWIS stations are located in Aitkin, Cass, Mille Lacs, Stearns and Todd counties, including:
• Highway 23 near Richmond at Milepost (MP) 187.8
• Highway 47 near Isle at MP 89.0 3
• Highway 71 near Clarissa at MP 197.5
• Highway 169 near Farm Island at MP 245.4
• Highway 169 near Waukenabo at MP 272.9
• Highway 200 near Longville at MP 144.0
• Highway 210 near Motley at MP 101.0
RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that collects, processes and distributes current weather and road surface data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions and visibility.
The information is sent to the National Weather Service as well as Minnesota’s 511 traveler information system, which provides road conditions data and allows motorists to make safer travel decisions. MnDOT uses the information gathered as well as the camera images for maintenance decision support.
In addition to the new stations in central Minnesota, six new stations were installed in northeastern Minnesota. There are currently 153 RWIS systems throughout Minnesota.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
