BAXTER — New Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS) stations in central Minnesota are active at seven different locations and highway camera views are now available at 511mn.org, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The new RWIS stations are located in Aitkin, Cass, Mille Lacs, Stearns and Todd counties, including:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments