Several local businesses and organizations came together to fund replacement of the big Leech Lake sign that was destroyed last year in a storm. The sign, moved to its present location in the 1970’s and re-painted by Harold “Butch” Mankenberg, cost $16,000 to replace. Pictured (from left) are June LeBlanc with Leech Lake Tourism Bureau, Cindy Wannarka with Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, Anne Marie Nelson with Sanford Health, Walker City Administrator Hope Fairchild, Carl Berg with Walker Lions, and Walker Rotarians Pat Kastning, and Duane and Sherren Foss.

