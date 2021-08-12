The Leech lake Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome James and Kristina Ravnikar to our business community.
Photo submitted

James and Kristina Ravnikar are the new owners of the Walker Hotel and recently joined the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. The couple took the opportunity to purchase the Walker Hotel, believing they could significantly increase its value by addressing some facility and operational challenges. Since taking over the hotel Feb. 1, they have spent many many hours putting their signature on it, including renovating the surrounding area to make it more attractive. The response from the traveling public has far exceeded their expectations. The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome James and Kristina to our business community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments