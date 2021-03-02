Walker Fisheries recently announced the new panfish regulations that went into effect Monday on several area lakes.
Quality sunfish has been a problem in Minnesota and so the Department of Natural Resources reduced bag limits to help preserve the high size quantities in these lakes.
Walker Fisheries Supervisor Doug Schultz said the DNR has done this before on a lake-by-lake basis and it’s been proven to be successful.
The new limits affect 100 different waters statewide, including several that fall in Cass County.
Changes include both daily and statewide possession limits for Leech Lake; Lower, Middle and Upper Sucker Bay; and Big, Rice and Deep Portage lakes near Backus.
New reduced bag limits have been set for the following lakes:
• Leech Lake: five sunfish and five crappies daily, with statewide possession in effect.
• Lower, Middle and Upper Sucker lakes: five sunfish, five crappies daily, with statewide possession in effect.
• Big, Rice and Deep Portage Lakes: 10 sunfish and five crappies with statewide possession limit in effect.
Schultz said the DNR received more than 3,700 statewide comments with over 85 percent in support of the new limits.
“We all appreciate catching a sunfish the size of a dinner plate, and these reduced bag limits have been proven to do that,” Schultz said. “The comments we’ve received were very positive to preserve the size and quality of panfish.”
Anglers should check the new 2021-22 fishing regulations handbook before heading out to go fishing. All lakes affected will have signs posted at public accesses. Signs for affected Cass County lakes are back-ordered, but temporary signs have been posted.
