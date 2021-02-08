One sign of spring in Hackensack will be a new sign at the corner of Highway 371 and Lake Avenue E.
Linnea Dietrich and Melinda Hed of the Hackensack Game Changers presented the new signage via ZOOM at the Feb. 1 council meeting.
A large, colorful sign with flower planter base, will direct visitors to the Bonna Paulson Wildlife Observatory at the end of Lake Avenue, east of Union Church. The area includes walking trails, community gardens, a dog park and picnic area.
A second smaller sign at the entrance will show an aerial map with trails and distances, plus a brief tribute to the late Bonna Paulson, who donated the property to the city. The council unanimously approved the new signs.
The larger sign will be set up on the former Hackensack Bakery property on Hwy. 371. The structure can be moved if it is too close to highway right-of-way. Game Changers will apply for a grant from Cass County SHIP to cover costs.
Les Mateffy of Moore Engineering reported on the First Street project scheduled for this summer. A committee was to meet later that week to discuss light pole placements, pole styles, tree placement and related issues. Mateffy hopes to have a total estimate to present to the council so it can seek grants to defray costs.
As for the road project itself, plans have been submitted to USDA and State Aid for review. A timeline is still not available because “USDA review is totally out of our control,” Mateffy explained. “It’s their money so it’s their schedule.”
The water tower painting project will go out for bids very soon. Only a couple of easement exchanges remain to be finalized.
The Department of Transportation has notified Minnesota Power but has not heard back on when power lines will be moved.
Miranda Sater with the Community Forestry Corps reported that about 55 people participated in the Candlelight Ski/Snowshoe/Hike around Bass Pond at Deep Portage Learning Center in late January.
Work continues “virtually” on the Comprehensive Plan update, Jim Schneider reported. Last month the group discussed housing and transportation needs. The group hopes to present the document for adoption in July.
In other matters the council
Authorized Mayor Bill Kennedy to discuss with representatives of Birchwood Gardens Assisted Living the premature decertification of Tax Increment Financing for that facility, and bring a proposal to the council.
Approved an agreement with Attorney Jim McGill to serve as city attorney. The city will pay an availability retainer of $1,560 to cover up to six hours of attorney staff time; hours above six hours will be billed at a rate of $260 per hour.
Noted that the next issue of the Lucette Gazette (the city newsletter) will be released later this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.