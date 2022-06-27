A new StoryWalk has been installed at Balsam Moon Preserve along the half mile Forrest Ridge Trail through the woods and is open for all ages to come adventure and experience a fun story out in nature.
A StoryWalk is a book that has been dismembered, laminated and presented at stations mounted along the trail to promote reading, exercise and getting out in nature.
An added feature to this project are movements that align with the story so participants experience the story along with the characters. The first story featured is “Sheep Take a Hike” by Nancy Shaw and was selected by children for this debut activity.
Families, school groups, daycares are welcome to come experience the StoryWalk. You can come walk the story trail as an individual family or group, or you can schedule a specific guided program with additional activities lead by volunteers, if that is of interest. Balsam Moon Preserve is open on most days and can be scheduled by calling (218) 587-3808 or emailing BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com
This project was made possible by friends of Balsam Moon Preserve and local civic groups including the Central Lakes Rotary, Jenkins VFW, and the Pine River Lions Club. Many volunteers planned, created and installed this project and the stories will change through the year, as funds are available, to keep the experience fresh and fun each time you come walk the trail.
StoryWalk was originally created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.
Balsam Moon Preserve is a non-profit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things. They offer workshops on site and on-line, demonstrations of multiple applications of solar energy and alternative building methods, gardens, a labyrinth, trails, overnight stays, pizza nights in the summer and opportunities to gather in community sharing our common humanity.
Additional classes and activities are offered through the year, and overnight accommodations are available to experience living in community, retreating, or participating in/leading a workshop/class. Balsam Moon operates on reciprocity, meaning no fees are charged for classes and activities. They welcome “giving” in accordance to what you receive.
Balsam Moon Preserve is located at 3148 Bungo Creek Ln SW, Pine River (6 miles west of Pine River on Highway 2 and 5 miles south on CR25).
They acknowledge the harm done particularly to Native and Indigenous Peoples by the false narrative of a colonial perspective of history and the stories of holidays such as Thanksgiving. Given that awareness, they act with care for the Earth and all its creatures, and seek to regenerate the land by how they live on it. This place resides on the lands of the: Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Lakota / Dakota); Mdewakanton (sub-tribe of the Isanti Dakota); and Anishinaabbekwe.
For more information about Balsam Moon Preserve visit the website at https://balsammoonpreserve.wixsite.com/balsam
